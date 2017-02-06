Temple City Blotters: Jan. 22 – Jan. 27

February 6th, 2017 by Temple City Tribune

Jan. 22

A commercial burglary occurred at 5 a.m. on the 10600 block of Lower Azusa Road. Two suspects smashed a window and entered the business, but nothing was taken.

Jan. 23

A vehicle burglary occurred between Jan. 21 at 10 p.m. and Jan. 23 at 8:30 a.m., on the 5200 block of Village Circle Drive. Someone broke into a locked vehicle and stole property.

A residential burglary occurred between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on the 6100 block of Burton Avenue. Someone entered through the back door and stole property.

Jan. 24

A residential burglary occurred between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. on the 6100 block of Loma Avenue. Someone entered through a pet door and stole property.

Jan. 25

A residential burglary occured between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the 9200 block of Hecla Street. Someone forcibly entered a residence, but it was unsure what was taken.

A residential burglary occurred between 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on the 8600 Worthington Drive. Someone entered a residence, but it was unsure what was taken.

A possession of methamphetamine and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent arrest of a MH/51 was made at 12:56 p.m. on the 5400 block of Golden West Avenue. Deputies responded to a call of a parked stolen vehicle. During the investigation, deputies recovered narcotics and arrested the suspect.

Jan. 27

A residential burglary occurred between 12 p.m. and 11:05 p.m. on the 9100 block of Hermosa Avenue. Someone entered an unlocked kitchen window, but it was uncertain what was taken.

A vehicle burglary occurred between 7 p.m. and 9:18 p.m. on the 5500 block of Rosemead Boulevard. Someone pried open a window and stole property.

A residential burglary occurred between 8:42 p.m. and 8:58 p.m. on the 9400 block of Workman Avenue. Someone broke a window and stole property.

A residential burglary occurred between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on the 6000 block of Cloverly Avenue. Someone smashed a window and stole property.