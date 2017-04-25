Temple City Police Blotters April 16 – April 22

April 25th, 2017 by Temple City Tribune

April 17

A Petty Theft occurred between 11:13 a.m. & 11:21 a.m., in the 9400 block of Las Tunas Drive. The suspect entered the location, took several items and exited without paying.

April 18

A Residential Burglary occurred on March 23 at 7:37pm, but was reported on April 18, in the 5200 block of Agnes Avenue. Three suspects entered a backyard through a hole in a fence and left without taking anything. They were scared off when they saw someone was home. There was video surveillance of the incident.

A Vandalism occurred between April 17, 4:30 p.m. & April 18 6 a.m., in the 10100 block of Bogue Street. Someone spray painted on park property.

A Vehicle Burglary occurred between 1:30 a.m. & 7 a.m., in the 5200 block of Degas Avenue. Someone entered a locked vehicle and stole property.

A Petty Theft occurred between 10:38 a.m. & 11 p.m., in the 5300 block of Camellia Avenue. Someone stole a package from a front porch.

A Petty Theft occurred at 11:30 p.m., in the 6000 block of Baldwin Avenue. Someone stole a bicycle from the front porch.

April 19

A Vandalism occurred between April 18 10 p.m. & April 19 7 a.m., in the 4900 block of Robinhood Avenue. Someone spray painted graffiti on a wall and trash dumpster.

A Vandalism occurred between 12 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., in the 9900 block of Broadway. Someone spray painted graffiti on a driveway.

April 20

A Possession of a Controlled Substance & Possession of Burglary Tools arrest of a female Hispanic, 25, was made at 5:28 p.m., at Emperor Avenue & Rosemead Boulevard. The suspect was contacted for a traffic violation and arrested for an outstanding warrant. She possessed tools commonly used to commit vehicle burglaries and methamphetamine.

A Residential Burglary occurred between April 17 1 p.m. & April 20 1 p.m., in the 10200 block of Olive Street. Someone shattered a window and stole property.

April 21

A Residential Burglary occurred at 8:41 p.m., in the 9100 block of Emperor Avenue. Someone shattered a window and stole property.

A Possession of Narcotics Paraphernalia arrest of a female Hispanic, 27, was made at 11:26 p.m., in the 5100 block of Sultana Avenue. Deputies responded to a disturbance call and contacted the suspect who possessed narcotics paraphernalia.

A Petty Theft occurred between April 20 11:30 p.m. & April 21 9:30 a.m., in the 4800 block of Encinita Avenue. Someone stole a backpack from a parked motorcycle.