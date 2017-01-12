UPDATE: Homicide Detectives Investigate Stabbing Death of Woman in Temple City

January 11th, 2017 by Temple City Tribune

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are responding to investigate the stabbing death of a woman. The incident occurred Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 12:05 p.m., on the 6000 block of Temple City Boulevard, Temple City.

The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The male victim was transported to local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.



The investigation is on-going and there is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP or “P3 Mobile” for the hearing impaired on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.