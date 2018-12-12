Upper District Marks Historical Milestones at Oath of Office Ceremony

The Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District (Upper District) marked history recently with the swearing-in of Directors Anthony R. Fellow, Ph.D., and Jennifer Santana. Director Fellow will become the longest serving board member in Upper District history, serving 27 years since first elected in 1991. Upon her election Director Santana is the first female director to serve on the Board of Directors.

In celebration of the occasion, local elected officials, legislative representatives, and water community members were among the guests who attended this momentous ceremony. Representatives on behalf of State Senator Susan Rubio, Assemblymember Ed Chau, Assemblymember Blanca Rubio and Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis presented certificates of recognition, as well as Mayor Andre Quintero of the City of El Monte and Mayor Pro Tem April Verlato of the City of Arcadia.