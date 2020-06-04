Visitors Will Need to Make Reservations to Visit Eaton Canyon

Beginning Saturday, June 6, timed entry reservations are required for entrance to Eaton Canyon Natural Area and access to the trail system. Timed entry reservations are free and available online through the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation (L.A. County Parks).

Reservations are meant to keep the Eaton Canyon trails from becoming overcrowded and allow enough space for trail users to maintain physical distancing of 6 feet, in accordance with current COVID-19 restrictions. In May, an overwhelming influx of visitors not adhering to the requirements for face coverings and physical distancing forced the closure of the Eaton Canyon Natural Area.

Timed entry reservations are available for 3-hour increments. Each time slot is limited to 85 reservations to prevent overcrowding.

8–11 a.m.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

2–5 p.m.

To make a free reservation, visit the L.A. County Parks online registration website at reservations.lacounty.gov.

Visitors will need to log in or create a free account on the website in order to complete the timed entry reservation. Reservations must be made the day before a visit as no same-day reservations will be allowed.

Each reservation will allow entry for one vehicle or up to four people walking in and should be limited to members of the same household to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The main entrance to Eaton Canyon Natural Area, located at 1750 N. Altadena Drive, Pasadena, CA, 91107, will be the only point of entry open at this time.

Trail visitors will need to show proof of their reservation (either on mobile device or printout) and photo identification at the entrance. No entry or waiting at the entrance will be permitted without a reservation.

Trail visitors must adhere to the follow the requirements when visiting Eaton Canyon Natural Area and all natural areas and trails within Los Angeles County: