Voluntary Text-based Survey to Research COVID-19 Across L.A. County

The Los County Department of Public Health (Public Health) is launching Angelenos in Action, a text-based survey to monitor COVID-19 symptoms across L.A. County aimed at capturing potential spikes and trends in real-time to assist Public Health workers appropriately allocate resources to affected communities.

Adults (18 years and older) living in Los Angeles County, who have access to a cell phone, and can send and receive text messages, can volunteer for the survey.

They can enroll by visiting the Public Health website or by text “@PROTECT” to 35134. Currently the survey is available in English and Spanish.

The survey is confidential, consists of five questions, should take less than a minute to complete, and helps Public Health understand the spread of COVID-19 and how to better support community residents.

Participants will be randomized to one day a week to receive texts. Every week on that day, the L.A. County Department of Public Health will text you one yes/no question to ask how you are feeling. If you feel unwell, you will receive two more yes/no questions about COVID-19-like symptoms.