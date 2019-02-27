Woman Charged with Child Abuse after Crashing into LAPD Harbor Station

A woman has been charged with crashing her vehicle into the lobby of a Los Angeles Police Department station with her 2-month-old baby on board, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced today.

Deputy District Attorney L. Christmas Brookens said Michelle Denise Betancourt faces one felony count each of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death; assault upon a peace officer; vandalism over $400; resisting executive officer; and battery with injury on a peace officer; as well as one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run driving resulting in property damage.

Betancourt pleaded not guilty to the charges yesterday and is scheduled back on March 6 in Department S01 of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Long Beach Branch. Case NA111315 was filed for warrant on Feb. 22.

On Feb. 9, the defendant allegedly crashed into the LAPD Harbor police station and opened the driver door. As an officer approached the vehicle and ordered Betancourt to exit, she reportedly accelerated her car backwards, causing the officer to jump out of the way, the prosecutor said.

The defendant also is charged with injuring another officer as they took her into custody. Before crashing into the police station, the defendant is additionally charged with crashing into another vehicle and fleeing the scene near the 110 Freeway and Anaheim Street, the prosecutor added.

If convicted as charged, Betancourt faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 10 years in state prison.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, Harbor Station.