A Heavenly Departure for Wessie Mae Dillon (1924 – 2017)

April 20th, 2017 by Temple City Tribune

Mother Wessie Mae Dillon went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at the age of 92 years, on Monday, April 17, at home in Chino, California during the 5 a.m. prayer. Leading up to her death, she was surrounded by her loving and devoted children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and the saints of God.

Wessie Mae was born October 20, 1924 in Tylertown, Mississippi to Penny Quinn and Wes Mc Gee. At the age of 12 years old, she accepted Jesus Christ in her life and ran the race her entire lifetime. According to Ecclesiastes 9:11, “The race is not given to the swift nor the strong but he who endures to the end.”

More than 60 years ago, Wessie Mae came to California to seek better opportunities for her little children. Eventually making Pasadena their home where all her children were raised and educated.

All 16 children grew up in the church, and have come to know the Lord because of her strong faith and life style, a living example of the Word of God. She believed that her light must shine so other would see and ask, “What must I do to be saved?’ She was an active and faithful member of Lincoln Avenue Celestial Temple, in Pasadena, California for more than a half of century.

At the time of death, she was the senior church mother. The Holiness Church, Church of God in Christ, was her entire life. Over the years, she was faithful on the 5 a.m. prayer line, led the 6 a.m. and noon day prayer, known as a prayer warrior, sat on the Mother’s Board, graciously and consistently supported the Building Fund “2408”, and shared her wisdom among the congregation. She was working in the ministry up until her death.

She was preceded in death by her husband Fedro Dillon Sr., daughters Frances Hickingbottom, and Mary Bell Sneed, and son Fedro Dillon Jr. She was blessed with 16 children and a plethora of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Wessie Mae’s loving memory will be cherished by daughters Barbara Harris, Katie Jefferson, Gloria Echols, Dorothy Grissom, Sheree Dillon, Centra Williams, Marion Barnes, Sheila Daniels, Judith Powell and Pamela Dillon; and son’s Sammie, Jesse and Wesley Dillon; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. More importantly, she will always be remembered by her favorite scripture Psalms 23 “The Lord is my Shepherd…” and hymn, “Call his name Jesus.”

Official Home Going Services:

Monday, April 24, 2017

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Metropolitan Baptist Church

2283 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Altadena, CA 91001