Charles Richard ‘Chuck’ Misner

Oct. 6, 1933 – Oct. 2, 2019

Charles Richard “Chuck” Misner was born and raised in Wichita, Kan., on Oct. 6, 1933, and is now safe in the arms of Jesus as of Oct. 2, 2019. Chuck had various jobs from the age of 12 including delivering newspapers, mowing lawns, working at a bakery, etc.

After Chuck moved to California, he worked years in construction, was an accomplished carpenter and woodworker. He loved his race car and archery. He retired from the position of maintenance supervisor from the Temple City Unified School District.

Chuck married Elane Raftery on Nov. 19, 1988. Together they enjoyed camping in their RV, traveling with friends and family, fishing, boating, and waterskiing.

He leaves behind a large blended family including his wife Elane; brother Stan; son David (Laurie) and their children Jamie (Tony), Michelle (Mike); son Robert, now deceased, his children Melissa, Tiffanie, Amanda and Jerri (Evaristo Lopez) and their children Marissa (Justin), James, Christopher Jr., Brittany, Krista and Christopher; daughter Lesa (Todd), son Nathan; son Scott, now deceased, his children Shane (Kim), Justin (Karli), great-grandsons Emerson and Johnny; daughter Kelly (John), great-grandson Nicholas and great-granddaughter Amelia; and several nieces and nephews.

We are all going to miss his smile, words of wit and wisdom, and his selfless, generous heart. Until we see you again, g’pa.