In Memoriam: Marie Roe

December 9th, 2015 by Temple City Tribune

Marie Roe, loving mother, wife, and art teacher, passed away Sept. 20, 2015 at the age of 91. Marie attended Chapman College, Art Center School of Design, and Immaculate Heart College. After retirement from 20 years as a fashion illustrator, followed by 20 years as an art teacher at Temple City School District, she became a successful watercolorist and sold over 300 paintings. She was a charter member of the National Museum of Women in the Arts, Artists Council of the Palm Springs Desert Museum, Coachella Valley Watercolor Society, and San Gabriel Valley Art Association. Marie was a resident of Sierra Madre over 30 years and a member of All Saints Episcopal church in Pasadena. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Norman; daughters Charlene Wilkinson, Rebecca Roe, and Michele Edwards.