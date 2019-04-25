John William Holm

John Holm passed away March 28, 2019, peacefully in his sleep, at his home, in his favorite easy chair. He had been surrounded by friends and family throughout the day. John was born in Elmhurst, Ill. in 1928. His family moved to Southern California during the Great Depression. He was a veteran of WWII and the Korean War as a Merchant Marine. He and his wife, Peggy, were longtime residents of Temple City, Calif. where they raised their four children. They retired to Sugarloaf, Calif. in 1995.

John joins his wife, Peggy, and his daughter Mary in eternal peace and is survived by his children TerriLee Holm and husband Tom, John Holm and wife Carla, and Betsy Melendrez and husband Corey, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.