Russell Lee Lightfoot

Nov. 18, 1965 – June 19, 2020

Russell Lee Lightfoot was the only son of James and Julia Lightfoot. He was born on Nov. 18, 1965 in Los Angeles, Calif. where he became the youngest to siblings Kevin, Carole and Linda. He was also a much-loved uncle to Carole’s son Alexander. Russell passed away in a fatal car accident on June 19 at 12:47 p.m.

He was popular with his peers and much loved by all who knew him.

He was a very intelligent boy and man. His great need to learn and understand intricate subjects was so impressive it was no surprise that he would attain his Bachelor of Arts in economics at Cal State, Long Beach, and onwards to achieving his Master of Arts degree at Virginia Polytechnical Institute and State University.

Russ was the “go-to-guy” when you needed advice or information.

Music was his passion and his vast knowledge of all genres was admired by many great musicians.

His other passion was his wife Sabrina Lightfoot (who passed away alongside him in the accident) and the step-family he fell in love with. His last days on earth were fulfilled with love, laughter, and content. Sabrina and Russ were inseparable and did everything together, which is why it only makes sense that they entered into heaven side by side.

This has been a great loss to his family and friends. He will be missed by many forever.

The family will be holding a ceremony for family and friends to pay their respects in the near future, but the date and location is not set at present. The family asks that everyone lift them in prayer.