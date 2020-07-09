Sabrina Lynn Lightfoot

Jan. 15, 1968 – June 19, 2020

Sabrina Lynn Lightfoot, born the fifteenth of January 1968, passed away at age 52 from a fatal car crash. Sabrina was born at Duke University Medical Center and left us at 9:34 p.m. on Friday June 19, 2020 at the same hospital. Sabrina Lightfoot left behind three sons (Joshua Campbell, Bradley Campbell, and Ryan Knight), two sisters (Audrey Perry and Stephanie Richardson), her father and stepmother (Kenneth and Jan Perry), as well as three grandchildren (Owen Campbell, Brooklyn Knight, Aleah Birkley), two nieces and a nephew (Lindsay Blackwell, Natalie Perry, and Caleb Carroll), a great-niece (Haylee Collins), and a soon-to-be-daughter in law (Brittany Fortier). Sabrina’s mother, Brenda Louise (Daniels) Separk, passed before her on Jan. 25, 2010. Sabrina’s husband, Russell Lightfoot, passed away alongside her in the accident. Sabrina lived her life for her family and friends. She was full of love and laughter and was known for putting anyone and everyone before herself. Sabrina loved Russ more than words could ever express and the two shared a life full of love and they did everything together, which is why it only made sense that they entered heaven together. Sabrina and Russ were at their happiest times when they passed, living their lives to the fullest. The family will be holding a ceremony for family and friends to pay their respects in the near future, but the date and location is not set at present. The family asks that everyone lift them in prayer.