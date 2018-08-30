10 Things You Might Not Know About Diabetes

August 30th, 2018 by Dr. Tamika Henry MB MBA

By Dr. Tamika Henry, MB, MBA

If you are struggling with diabetes, or know someone who is, you probably know all about finger pricking, insulin shots, and blood sugar levels.

But did you know, about one third of all people with diabetes actually aren’t aware that they have it? It’s true. A good chunk of people have diabetes but just don’t know they do.

How can that be? Well, the problem is that Type 2 Diabetes often doesn’t show itself with any noticeable symptoms. So people just play it off as they are hungry or they get headaches, and never really know what the real cause is.

Here’s another fact for you: Only about 5 percent of people with Diabetes have Type 1 Diabetes. The difference between Type 1 and Type 2 is that a Type 1 sufferer doesn’t produce any insulin while a Type 2 sufferer just doesn’t respond to it.

Sadly, untreated Diabetes is the No. 1 cause of blindness in working-age adults. And, to make things worse, someone with diabetes is also twice as likely to develop heart disease.

And while there are plenty of ways to help if you have diabetes, the best way to treat the disease is to take care of your body, eat right, and make time for at least 30 minutes of moderate physical activity every day.

Listen, if you or someone you know is suffering from diabetes (or are at risk and might have the disease without knowing it), I invite you to attend my FREE “7 Early Warning Signs of Prediabetes” at the Pasadena Women’s Club on Sept. 25.

Call (626) 360-3808 to reserve your seat.