Mental Health Advice With Stan: 6 Ways to Manage Success and Popularity

By Stanley Popovich

Many successful people can have a difficult time in managing the pressures of fame and success. The pressures of being really popular can lead to stress and anxiety for some people.

As a result, here is some advice that a person can follow so that their fame and success doesn’t become an issue in their lives.

1. Know your boundaries

It is important to know your boundaries and know where you stand on certain issues. It is a good idea to be prepared on how to handle the demands of others when you become successful and popular.

2. Tell others on where you stand

Once you know what you will do and not do when it comes to your popularity, you need to communicate this to your friends and others. Be willing to answer questions so that your friends know where you stand on certain issues.

3. Stay consistent

Always remain consistent on your values and beliefs. People will not take you seriously if you are constantly changing your mind. Regardless what you believe in, be consistent in what you preach. This will reduce any future misunderstandings.

4. Be happy with who you are

It is important to be happy with yourself instead of trying to please everyone else. Find people who will accept you for who you are. It is better to be alone than to be with people who are only using you for your success and popularity.

5. Deal with supportive friends

It is important for successful people to have a support system that includes some family members and reliable friends. It can be difficult to be popular and it is wise to have people who will stand by you when your fame and popularity disappears.

6. Ask for some help

There will be times that the pressures of fame will get to you. It is important to talk to a mental health counselor who can give you additional advice on how to cope with the demands of popularity. In addition, never sacrifice your mental and physical health for the pursuit of fame and success.

Stan Popovich is a Penn State graduate and the nationally known anxiety author of “A Layman’s Guide to Managing Fear”— an easy-to-read overcoming anxiety book that’s helped thousands of people to confidently manage their persistent fears and anxieties. Stan has over 20 years of personal experience in dealing with fear and anxiety. For more free mental health advice visit Stan’s website at managingfear.com and read Stan’s articles and his blog. The above is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Mr. Popovich is not a medical professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.