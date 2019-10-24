Mental Health Advice With Stan: 7 Tips on How to Deal With a Difficult Boss at a Job You Love

By Stan Popovich

You have been at your job for a few years and suddenly you get a new manager. Unfortunately, your manager is difficult to please. What can you do if you like your job, but your current boss causes you a lot of stress and anxiety?

Here are a few tips on how an employee can keep the peace with their difficult boss.

1. Don’t Rush To Conclusions

Do not be quick to make judgments about your boss. Give it a month or two to see how things work out before getting upset. It usually takes some time to adjust to changes that take place regarding your job.

2. Improve Your Work Performance

If you get a new boss, try doing some extra work to show that you are a good and dependable employee. A few extra hours of work during the week could impress your manager and could improve relations. Many managers like employees who go the extra mile.

3. Try to Reduce Any Future Problems

It is important to make sure to plan ahead to help reduce any potential issues that might occur between you and your manager. Make sure you meet all of your deadlines and talk to your manager if you have any questions about your performance—doing these things will help prevent future conflicts.

4. Watch Your Actions

Be careful what you talk about when hanging out with others in your office. Do not talk about politics, religion, or any other sensitive topics that could get you into trouble. Focus on trying to do the best job you can instead of worrying what everyone else is doing.

5. Focus on What Your Boss Likes To Do

It doesn’t hurt to ask your manager what they like to do when they are not working. Show an interest in what your manager likes to do. This will help to get to know your manager as a person instead of just looking at him or her as your boss.

6. Talk to A Career Counselor For Advice

If you’re still having trouble with your manager, talk to a career counselor who can give you advice on what you can do. Do not be quick to make any career decisions that could cause problems for you down the road.

7. You Always Have Options

Sometimes a person may need to change departments or find another job if they do not like working for their current supervisor. Do not be afraid to change jobs if it means that you will be happier. It is important to enjoy what you are doing and to work with a supervisor who is understanding and easy to work with.

Stan Popovich is a Penn State graduate and the nationally known anxiety author. The above is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Mr. Popovich is not a medical professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.