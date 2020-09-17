Mental Health Advice With Stan: 7 Ways to Build Your Confidence and Reduce Your Anxiety

By Stan Popovich

Many people struggle with their confidence throughout their life. It can be challenging to find the courage to be yourself in today’s society.

As a result, here are seven suggestions on how to increase your self-esteem and reduce your anxiety in your life.

1. Know your weaknesses and strengths

It is important to know what skills you have. Taking a skills assessment test is a great way to determine your strengths and weaknesses. Once you realize your skills set, the next step is to focus on your talents.

2. Accept who you are

Do not get into the habit of comparing yourself to others. You are unique in this world and it is important that you realize that you can do anything you want if you put your mind to it.

3. Remember your successes

Some people downplay their successes and focus on those things they struggle with. Always remind yourself of your past accomplishments no matter how small they may be. Stop focusing on the negative parts of your life and remember your past achievements.

4. Think about your future

Take time to think about what you really want out of life. Do not live your life for others. Once you determine what you want to accomplish, the next step is to develop a strategy that will help you to accomplish your goals.

5. Create goals

Set achievable goals on a regular basis and then take small steps to accomplish them. Make sure your goals are measurable and monitor your progress. Don’t get upset if you don’t accomplish all of your goals. You can always change your goals so that you can be more successful.

6. Talk to others

It is important that you talk to other successful people to get a better perspective of your life. Listening to other people’s challenges and accomplishments can go a long way in feeling better about yourself. You can also learn how to overcome the obstacles in your life.

7. Be persistent

Do not give up on achieving your goals. Learn from your mistakes and try to improve on your situation. Do not make excuses on why you should quit or give up. Sometimes it takes a lot of effort to be successful. The key is to keep at it until you get what you want.

Stan Popovich is a Penn State graduate and the nationally known anxiety author of “A Layman’s Guide to Managing Fear”— an easy-to-read overcoming anxiety book that’s helped thousands of people to confidently manage their persistent fears and anxieties. Stan has over 20 years of personal experience in dealing with fear and anxiety. For more free mental health advice visit Stan’s website at managingfear.com and read Stan’s articles and his blog. The above is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Mr. Popovich is not a medical professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.