Mental Health Advice With Stan: Do Not Let Your Friends Pressure You Into Getting Married

By Stan Popovich

Many people who are in a relationship can sometimes get pressure from their family and friends to get married. Although your friends may mean well, being in a rush to get married can be a big mistake.

Here are six tips on how to deal with friends who are pressuring you to get married and start a family.

1. Do what is best for you and your partner

The most important thing is to do what is best for your relationship. It is your life and you need to feel comfortable in your relationship. Do not be quick into making a life-long commitment if it is not something you want.

2. Communicate your intentions to your friends

Explain to your family and friends where you stand in terms of your current relationship. Give your peers the reasons on why you feel this way. Be willing to answer their questions so they understand where you are coming from.

3. Do not argue with others

Some people may not like your decision and will try to argue with you. The key is to stand your ground. Do what is best for you and stand behind your decisions. Do not let others change your mind.

4. Distance yourself from those who do not respect your decision

Nobody wants to be with people who are trying to get them to do something they don’t want to do. Make an effort to spend time with those who are supportive of your choices.

5. Getting married is not a race

Marriage is something not to be rushed into. Marrying the wrong person can have a toll on your mental health, your happiness, and your pocketbook. You’re better off taking your time and going at a pace that makes you feel comfortable.

6. It is your life

Remember that getting married will affect the rest of your life. Do not let others determine how to manage your relationships. Your friends may have good intentions, but you got to do what works for you.

Stan Popovich is a Penn State graduate and the nationally known anxiety author of “A Layman’s Guide to Managing Fear”— an easy-to-read overcoming anxiety book that’s helped thousands of people to confidently manage their persistent fears and anxieties. Stan has over 20 years of personal experience in dealing with fear and anxiety. For more free mental health advice visit Stan’s website at managingfear.com and read Stan’s articles and his blog. The above is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Mr. Popovich is not a medical professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.