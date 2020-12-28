Mental Health Advice With Stan: How I Overcame My Depression, Anxiety, And Other Mental Health Issues

By Stan Popovich

I struggled with fear and anxiety for over 20 years. It was very challenging and there were times I felt like giving up. As I dealt with my mental health, the first thing I did was admit I had a problem, and I sought the services of a mental health professional.

In addition, there are other things that I did that could benefit you with your current situation.

1. I Learned Various Ways To Overcome My Mental Health Issues

I talked to many professionals and read a lot of books to learn as much as I could in finding those ways to manage my fears and anxieties. I also kept a small notebook on what techniques helped me the most. I continued talking with my counselor on how I could improve my situation.

2. I Applied What I Learned To My Daily Routines

The next step was that I applied what I learned in my daily life. In my particular case, I made it a point that every time I would experience a fearful- or anxiety-related situation, I would use various techniques that I learned from my counselor. In every anxiety-related situation I experienced, I began to learn what worked, what didn’t work, and what I needed to improve on in managing my fears and anxieties.

3. I Took Things One Step At A Time

Whenever I struggled with my fear and anxiety, I made it a habit to take things one day at a time. I also realized that you can’t predict the future. A person may be 99% correct in predicting the future, but all it takes is that 1% to make a difference. There are factors and circumstances that you can’t predict or anticipate that can make the difference in your current situation.

4. I Created Goals In My Life

Developing certain goals will help you to gain the motivation in doing something. Being motivated can help you in dealing with your addictions and mental health, but it will not get rid of them. Creating and focusing on certain goals can increase your motivation to do something rather than dwelling on your negative feelings and thoughts.

5. I Surrounded Myself With Helpful People

I made it a habit of surrounding myself with supportive people who understood what I was going through. This really helped me out when I was really struggling with my anxieties and stresses. I tried to keep a distance from those people who gave me a hard time and who would argue with me about my mental health issues.

6. I Did Not Give Up

You are not alone when it comes to your mental health challenges. There are many support groups in your area where you can get assistance and where you can meet others who can relate to your circumstances. Your situation is not hopeless and by making the right decisions, you will eventually be able to get your life back on track.

Stan Popovich is a Penn State graduate and the nationally known anxiety author of “A Layman’s Guide to Managing Fear”— an easy-to-read overcoming anxiety book that’s helped thousands of people to confidently manage their persistent fears and anxieties. Stan has over 20 years of personal experience in dealing with fear and anxiety. For more free mental health advice visit Stan’s website at managingfear.com and read Stan’s articles and his blog. The above is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Mr. Popovich is not a medical professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.