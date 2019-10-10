Mental Health Advice With Stan: How to Manage the Stress of Making Choices in Life

By Stan Popovich

It can be stressful when you have to make important decisions regarding your career and personal life. We all want to make the right choices and this can create a lot of anxiety and fear.

As a result, here are some suggestions on how to manage the stresses of making the right choices in your life.

1. Get all of the facts

Gather all of the facts and necessary information to make the right decision. Find out the facts of your situation and study all relevant information. This is important because you do not want to miss critical information that could make a difference in your decision.

2. Focus on the results

Think about what you want and consider the possible outcomes of your decision. Each decision will lead to new opportunities. Consider the possible opportunities and go from there.

3. Ask around

It is important to consider other viewpoints other than your own. Ask your friends and relatives what they think you should do. Your friends know who you are and they can give you additional insights that you may be overlooking.

4. Learn to relax

Take a deep breath to relax when making your decisions regarding your career and personal life. If you still feel stressed, then get some fresh air or do something fun to help you relax. You will feel better and gain a fresh perspective on your current situation. This will make it easier to make the right decisions.

5. Be flexible

Remember that you make decisions all the time. It would not be the end of the world if you made the wrong decision. You can always re-evaluate your situation and do something different. Do not put a lot of pressure on just one decision. You will have other opportunities to correct the situation when it comes to making the right choices in your life.

6. Learn from your mistakes

If you make a mistake then the next step is to learn from your mistakes and go from there. Do not dwell on the fact that you made a wrong decision. The key is to learn from your experiences and continue to move forward.

Stan Popovich is a Penn State graduate and the nationally known anxiety author of “A Layman’s Guide to Managing Fear”— an easy-to-read overcoming anxiety book that’s helped thousands of people to confidently manage their persistent fears and anxieties. Stan has over 20 years of personal experience in dealing with fear and anxiety. For more free mental health advice visit Stan’s website at managingfear.com and read Stan’s articles and his blog. The above is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Mr. Popovich is not a medical professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.