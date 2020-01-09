Mental Health Advice With Stan: Ignoring Your Mental Health Issues Can Be A Mistake

By Stan Popovich

As a person who has dealt with fear, anxiety, and stress for over 20 years, the number one thing I learned was to not take my mental health issues for granted. I realized that ignoring your mental health can cause you a lot of problems.

Here is what you can do when you suspect that your mental health problems are interfering with your daily living.

1. Know the warning signs

When I first started dealing with my fear and anxieties, I thought that it was just a phase and that it would go away. I was wrong. My fears and anxieties would come and go on a regular basis and it started to be a major factor in my life. I knew that something was not right.

2. Do not make the mistake of doing nothing

I knew some people who had similar issues with fear, anxiety and depression that didn’t get any help. As a result, some of these people could not hold down a job and they became very distant and unresponsive. I decided that I needed to find a way to get better and to get my life back on track.

3. Get some professional advice from a counselor

My first step was to talk to a mental health counselor. In addition, I read many books and I learned what worked, what didn’t work, and what I needed to do to improve my situation. I realized that the more I learned the better off I would be in the long run.

4. Do not give up

There were times I felt like giving up but I knew in my heart that there was hope regarding my situation. I was determined to find those techniques that would help manage my fears and anxieties.

5. Do not wait until it is too late

To this day, I read stories of people who ended their life because they didn’t get the help they needed to manage their mental health issues. Do not make excuses and don’t let fear stop you from getting treatment.

6. Your situation is not hopeless

There are many support groups that can help get your life back on track. The people at these groups are willing to help you but you must be willing to make the choice of getting better. Every problem has a solution. You just have to make the effort to find the answers when it comes to your mental health.

Stan Popovich is a Penn State graduate and the nationally known anxiety author of “A Layman’s Guide to Managing Fear”— an easy-to-read overcoming anxiety book that’s helped thousands of people to confidently manage their persistent fears and anxieties. Stan has over 20 years of personal experience in dealing with fear and anxiety. For more free mental health advice visit Stan’s website at managingfear.com and read Stan’s articles and his blog. The above is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Mr. Popovich is not a medical professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.