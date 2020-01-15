Mental Health Advice With Stan: Managing Your Mental Health and Your Pets

By Stan Popovich

Many people who struggle with depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues sometimes have a difficult time taking care of their pets.

Here are six ways on how to take care of your pets while you deal with your mental health needs.

1. Do What Is Most Important

It is vital that you take care of your pet’s main needs when you are struggling with your anxieties. Feeding your pet, making sure they are healthy, and making sure they are living in a safe environment is what is most important. Remember to focus on your pet’s basic needs when you are having a difficult time in managing your anxieties. When you feel better, you can go back to your normal routine of taking care of your pet.

2. Ask For Help

If you have trouble taking care of your pet, ask a friend or relative for some help. Some weeks can be tough to manage when your mental health issues get the best of you. Your friends or relatives will be happy to help you out if you’re struggling with your anxieties and fears.

3. Consider A Pet Sitter

There are many pet sitters who would be willing to provide some assistance in making sure your pet is taken care of while you’re struggling with your mental health. Anxiety and depression can come and go for some people. As a result, some weeks are better than others. Use the services of a pet sitter when you need it.

4. Plan Ahead

If you know you struggle with certain mental health issues, don’t wait until the last minute to figure out how to take care of your pets. Develop a plan so when your mental health issues get the best of you, you will know what to do. This will give you the peace of mind that your pets are being taken care of while you get back on your feet.

5. Learn From Your Past Experiences

Many people struggle with their anxieties on a regular basis. Try to learn from your experiences on how you can take care of yourself and your pet’s needs. This will help you the next time you struggle with your mental health because you will be better able to take care of your pets when your anxieties are out of control.

6. Talk To The Vet

Talk to your pet’s veterinarian on how to take care of your mental health and your pet at the same time. Remember that many people who deal with depression and anxiety have pets. The key is knowing what to do when your mental health issues get the best of you. Now is the time to plan ahead for taking care of your pet.

Stan Popovich is a Penn State graduate and the nationally known anxiety author of “A Layman’s Guide to Managing Fear”— an easy-to-read overcoming anxiety book that’s helped thousands of people to confidently manage their persistent fears and anxieties. Stan has over 20 years of personal experience in dealing with fear and anxiety. For more free mental health advice visit Stan’s website at managingfear.com and read Stan’s articles and his blog. The above is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Mr. Popovich is not a medical professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.