Some Irish Luck Needed For Chelsea!

March 16th, 2018 by Temple City Tribune

Chelsea’s Pot O’ Gold and Lucky Day would be to finally have a real home! This beautiful calico girl is a little shy at first, but just give her some sweet talk and she will soon love to be pet and kissed on her head! She’s only about age 5. Call 626-676-9505 for a Meet & Greet to adopt or foster. More pictures & video on our website at http://www.lifelineforpets.org/chelsea.html Adoption fee is $100, which includes spay, microchip, exam & vaccines & more. A great savings! Our cats are negative FELV/FIV unless otherwise indicated.

Good News: Maliah has a pending adoption.