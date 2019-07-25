Racism in America

Can we no longer agree to differ?

By Terry Miller

The proposition “America, love it or leave it” has been a popular uniting cry of conservatives for well over 50 years in the United States.

The expression’s popularity came during the late 1960s and early 1970s when Americans were deeply divided over the Vietnam War. Over the years it’s also been hurled at progressives who have advocated everything from civil rights to renewable energy. Today, however, that ultimatum has morphed into “send them back” or who could forget the ever-popular “lock her up” chant; the former alluding to the immigration hot potato and the later referring to Hillary Clinton.

Perhaps we need to send some of our elected officials back to school and teach them about fundamental civility, kindness, respecting our differences and embracing rather than admonishing our enormous diversity. Diversity is what has made the United States.

It seems that everywhere in the past few weeks we’ve been inundated by hate-filled tweets, Facebook posts and stories targeting just about every minority in the United States, whether it is an undocumented immigrant or a congresswoman born or naturalized legally in the U.S.

The divisive climate is being stoked, in large part, by the current occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, in Washington. But the proverbial apple doesn’t fall far from the POTUS tree.

Trump’s most recent rally in North Carolina showed that a large number of Republican supporters will step up and repeat, verbatim, the President’s tweet du jour — in this case “send her back” referring, of course, to a naturalized American citizen who is now a freshman congresswoman, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Immigration and one’s national origin are forefront in the administration’s harangue.

Those most recently coming under fire and brimstone are four freshman Democratic congresswomen who have been appointed the moniker the “Squad” for their apparently outspoken beliefs. Now, POTUS calls these women “racist” even after his adviser claimed the term is used to silence speech.

Trump’s latest tweet Monday reads: “The ‘Squad’ is a very Racist [sic] group of troublemakers who are young, inexperienced, and not very smart. They are pulling the once great Democrat Party far left, and were against humanitarian aid at the Border…And are now against ICE and Homeland Security. So bad for our Country [sic].”

Trump began all of this with a July 14 set of tweets suggesting that four House members, all of whom have criticized him, should “go back” from where they came from: Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

It’s not just democrats Trump assails. On Monday morning POTUS tweeted one of his favorite jabs at the media: “The Mainstream Media [sic] is out of control. They constantly lie and cheat in order to get their Radical Left [sic] Democrat views out their [sic] for all to see. It has never been this bad. They have gone bonkers, & no longer care what is right or wrong. This large scale false reporting is sick!”

According to the Huffington Post, an outspoken soccer star blasted president Trump’s “disgusting” racist attack on progressive congresswomen over the weekend. U.S. Women’s Soccer star, Megan Rapinoe criticized President Trump’s comments calling on the four congresswomen to get out of the U.S. “It’s disgusting, to be honest,” Rapinoe said Saturday on CNN’s “The Van Jones Show.” “To say it’s disappointing … doesn’t even come close.”

She also called the “send her back” chant from Trump’s rally “sad and disgusting and despicable” in an interview published Saturday in The Charlotte Observer.