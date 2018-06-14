California School of the Arts – San Gabriel Valley Wins 2018 New and Emerging School Award

June 14th, 2018 by Temple City Tribune

California School of the Arts – San Gabriel Valley in Duarte wins the Arts Schools Network (ASN) 2018 New and Emerging School Award. ASN, the nation’s largest professional membership organization of specialized arts schools, presents this award to a promising young school in its first three years of development that exemplifies solid planning and well-defined goals, and that demonstrates promise as an emerging school of excellence. The award will be presented at the annual ASN Conference, October 23-26, in Orange County.

California School of the Arts – San Gabriel Valley (CSArts-SGV) is the first school to open as an expansion of Orange County School of the Arts, one of the premier arts schools in the country. Its mission is to provide a creative, challenging, and nurturing environment that offers bright and talented students unparalleled preparation for high education and a profession in the arts.

The tuition-free, donation-dependent public charter school opened on August 14, 2017 as part of a mutually beneficial partnership with the Duarte Unified School District. Seventh and eighth-grade students receive academic instruction at Duarte K-8 schools, and are shuttled to CSArts-SGV for 90 minutes of daily arts instruction. Ninth through 12th grade students receive a rigorous college-preparatory education and 140 minutes of arts conservatory instruction every day at CSArts-SGV. This partnership has not only revitalized arts education in the community, but has also helped to bring a diverse population to the district and stabilize student enrollment.

CSArts-SGV offers 10 arts conservatories including acting, classical and contemporary dance, commercial dance, creative writing, instrumental music, integrated arts, musical theatre, production and design, visual arts and vocal arts. Students have opportunities to participate in master classes, guest artist presentations, field trips, and performances.

Visit the website at www.artsschoolsnetwork.org to learn more.