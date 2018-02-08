The Best Way to Celebrate National Pizza Day

February 8th, 2018 by Temple City Tribune

Did you know that pizza is one of the most popular food items in the United States? It is therefore no surprise that it has its own national day – Feb. 9. To help you celebrate this tasty holiday, the savings experts at Offers.com have gathered the absolute best deals for your readers to enjoy.

– Bertucci’s – Specialty Party Pizzas plus a Cheese Pizza for $23.99. Each pie has 18 slices. Carryout only. Mention this offer when ordering over the phone, or select it via the Everyday Party Menu when ordering online.

– Chuck E. Cheese’s – Chuck E. Cheese’s is constantly updating its printable pizza coupons. You can find them all here, based on your location. Current specials include $2 off any large pizza and a package of one medium one-topping pizza, two soft drinks and 25 Play Points for $21.99.

– Cici’s Pizza – Enjoy all-you-can-eat pizza for less than $6 at participating locations.

Domino’s – Celebrate with these pizza offers:

* Choose two or more items from a select menu for $5.99 each. Includes medium two-topping pizzas.

* Medium 2-Topping Handmade Pan Pizzas are $8.99.

* Get one large three-topping pizza for $7.99.

– Donatos – For a limited time (with coupon code), you can buy one large pizza and get another large pizza for 50% off. Or, use this coupon code to get $5 off orders over $25.

– Hungry Howie’s – “Score two medium one-topping pizzas plus Howie Bread for $15, plus other combo deals (see list here).

– Godfather’s Pizza – Get any two large one-topping pizzas for $22 at participating locations.

– Mazzio’s Italian Eatery – Go here for a variety of printable coupons, including: Large One-Topping Pizza and Calzone Ring for $15.99 and Medium One-Topping Pizzas for $6.50 when you buy two.

– Papa Gino’s – You can receive two large cheese pizzas, large boneless wings, large cheese breadsticks and a two-liter soda for $25.

– Papa John’s – Get 25% off regular-priced menu items. Plus find more BOGO specials and combo deals .

– Papa Murphy’s – Get $2 off any large pizza and $3 off any family-size pizza. Both offers are online only.

– Peter Piper Pizza – Get a large specialty pizza for 12.99.

– Pizza Hut – Pizza Hut lists its current deals here, including an online-only special for a $7.99 large two-topping pizza.

– Pizza Inn – Order the Family Feast online and get two medium two-topping pizzas, a medium Cheesebread and medium Chocolate Chip Pizzert for $22.99. Online orders only. Valid at participating locations through Feb. 25, 2018.

– Pizza Patron – Get any specialty pizza for just $5.99 on National Pizza Day. Includes one-of-a-kind pies like Pizza Patrón’s Patrona and Choriquezo.

– Pizza Ranch – The restaurant has a bunch of deals that overlap National Pizza Day, including 50% off a large pizza when you buy one at regular price and two medium pizzas for $15.98. See a full list here.

Disclaimer: Promotions may vary by location and franchise. Call ahead to ensure these coupons and deals are valid at your local restaurant.

*Data was populated through a survey conducted by Google Consumer Insights of more than 1,000 respondents between Jan. 5 and Jan. 7, 2018.