Temple City Tribune – 6/26/17

June 26th, 2017 by Temple City Tribune
justice for all Reply
June 26, 2017 at 5:58 pm
These are some horrible allegations against this man but I want to know if the TC Tribune will ever make a formal apology to him on the remote chance he is ever found not guilty. The man has not yet had his day in court yet the TC Tribune sees fit to publish an over-sized picture of him on the front page of their paper. I hope he rots in prison if he is guilty but if he is not, his life is pretty much over anyways thanks in part to the exposure he has received in this local paper.
In the America I love, a person is innocent until proven guilty. Report the story but don’t be judge and jury. A victim’s privacy is always protected and so should the privacy of the accused up until they are found guilty in a court of law. Then you can have a field day with the story.
