Thrills and Spills at Pomona NHRA Winternationals

February 14th, 2017 by Temple City Tribune

Photos and Story

By Ed Folven

The sounds of revving engines and thunderous burnouts echoed through the valley at the Circle K NHRA Winternationals from Feb. 9 – 12 at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona.

Motorheads, gear junkies and drag racing fans of all ages flocked to the raceway and the drivers didn’t disappoint, laying the rubber down for excitement measured by the quarter-mile. By the end of the competition, the top drivers earned the first wins in the 2017 Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. Driver Leah Pritchett won the Top Fuel class, while Matt Hagan won the Funny Car class and Jason Line took the honors in the Pro Stock class.

The Circle K NHRA Winternationals are an annual tradition, marking the beginning of Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. Race fans won’t have to wait long to see the exhilarating action up close again, as the season concludes from Nov. 9 – 12 at the Auto Club NHRA Finals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona.